MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Many businesses got the word Wednesday that Multnomah County could begin Phase 1 of reopening as soon as June 12, getting an opening date for the first time since being forced to close.
For many, it’s been hard to watch other counties open up without any word for Multnomah County. However, not everyone is excited to see everything opening up again.
But, preparations are underway at many local businesses. 77 Salon in northwest Portland has been working on their preparations for several weeks now.
“We were given the guidelines a couple weeks ago from the Oregon Health Authority and we read them over and they seemed very well drawn out for us, really easy to comprehend,” April Johnston, owner of 77 Salon, said.
She says since they got the guidelines, they treated it as if they could be opening any day.
“Luckily, we got all the supplies that we needed, all the PPE supplies we needed to have to secure a safe space for our clientele and our staff we were able to get,” Johnston said.
With a target open date finally announced, it has the salon excited.
“We feel really confident going back into it,” Johnston said.
But not everyone is as eager. Mother’s Bistro owner Lisa Schroeder says she’s still hesitant about opening her doors again.
“We’re still opening in a pandemic, nothing’s over," Schroeder said. "Thank God in Oregon we managed to flatten the curve, but this is still not over."
For Schroeder, it’s been nice to be able to see other counties opening before Multnomah County.
“I’m taking a wait-and-see attitude, and I honestly did want to see what was happening with these other counties, just like our government wanted to, to see what was going to happen, so I’m glad it didn’t happen right away,” Schroeder said.
However, Schroeder says she will reopen when the county does. She just doesn’t expect big business right away.
“I think people are going to take their time,” Schroeder said.
That’s not the case at 77 Salon. With salons closed this entire time, they expect to see a lot of returning customers, especially those who have taken their haircuts into their own, or a loved one’s hands.
“It’s been a lot of like ‘my girlfriend or my wife or my partner they did my hair, how does it look?’ And it’s like, I can’t wait to see you in a couple months cause that is a situation,” Alycia Lanning, manager of 77 Salon, said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
