BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A gas leak has forced several businesses and homes near Cedar Hills Boulevard to evacuate Thursday morning.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said crews responded to Southwest Jenkins Road at Southwest Cedar Hills Boulevard for a gas line that was accidentally ruptured.
TVF&R said about 70 people from nearby businesses and homes were safely evacuated.
Cedar Hills Boulevard was closed at SW Jenkins until 10:40 a.m. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.
TriMet said there is no service to Line 20 between SW Cedar Hills Boulevard, SW Walker and the 3600 block of SW Hall because of the gas leak.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
