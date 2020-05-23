Businesses in Clackamas Co., begin phase one reopening

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Saturday morning businesses under COVID-19 restriction in Clackamas County reopened. Friday, the Governor’s Office saying the count could reopen under phase one.
In Oregon City there was a bit of relief among business owners in the downtown area. Roy Galvan, the owner of Mesa Fresca reopened to dine in service Saturday morning.
“We are excited to start back up,” Galvan said.
He says Friday night they got word that reopening was going to be a reality.
“I had over 30 different text messages asking hey are you open tomorrow? Are you open tomorrow and so it was late night decision for me,” Galvan said.
He made the calls to staff to see what could happen. Galvan says they had already spaced out the tables and came up with a plan on what a full reopening would look like.
“Most of our staff is kind of out because of the Memorial weekend. But we are working with a skeleton crew so, but we are going to give it a go. We are excited to be open at this point,” Galvan said.
There are few tables inside the restaurant and no seating at the bar. They did move some tables outside. Workers are also wearing face masks and washing hands frequently. Galvan says there are a handful of new guidelines they need to follow in order to be open.
Also Saturday, Clackamas Town Center reopened. The mall sent the follow statement:
The mall will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday-Saturday and from noon to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.
New measures have been implemented to help ensure the health and safety for all who enter the mall, including hand-sanitizing stations, touch-free interactions, frequent and intense cleanings and social distancing directions. We are working diligently to provide a safe, clean environment where people feel comfortable shopping, dining and enjoying their time.
Per the governor’s order, soft seating and food court seating has been adjusted to follow the social distancing guidelines. For the most up-to-date list of open retailers, please visit the mall’s website at www.clackamastowncenter.com.
The safety and well-being of our retail partners and shoppers is of the utmost importance. As our centers prepare for this ‘new normal,’ we are thankful for the opportunity to reopen our doors and look forward to welcoming guests back into our properties.
We appreciate the continued support from the community and are eager to once again serve as a place where people can shop, dine, work and spend time together in a safe and controlled way.
Currently Washington and Multnomah Counties are under full restrictions. Washington County has applied for phase one reopening with the goal of reopening on June 1st. In Multnomah County, no timeline has been given on when the county will apply for phase one.
