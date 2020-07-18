Businesses in downtown Portland continue to struggle amid protests and pandemic

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - After the first weekend of protests at the end of May, several businesses in downtown Portland were forced to board up their storefronts to prevent damage.
Plywood boards are still up in a lot of businesses and some places remain closed. At The Rialto downtown, the general manager said they've lost 95 percent of their business.
“What your monthly sales were to what they currently are, would be, what they currently are is anywhere between five, eight or 12 percent of what you used to make," Brian Reagan said.
Reagan said not only did the pandemic cause financial strain, but says the protests have driven customers away from downtown.
“Really slow. Not a lot of people going out. A lot of people are really nervous about parking their cars, they’re nervous about taking their loved ones down here," Reagan said.
Community members are taking notice that some businesses are struggling now more than ever.
“I’m really heartbroken over how devastating this has been for them and really angry that they haven’t gotten more support from the community," one woman said.
However, not all businesses are struggling.
“During the day, it’s a whole different group. It’s a whole different crowd. They’re actually positive and peaceful, patriotic and they’ve been patronizing our business which is a good thing," Randall Willhite, co-owner of POBOYZ said.
Wilhite said business has surprisingly been better than ever.
“My experience has actually been good in the sense that the people in the protests. I think they like the fact there are food carts here. My business has actually doubled since they’ve come through," Willhite said.
Willhite and his co-owner Karen Hamilton said they're grateful to be thriving during such trying times, but said they hope other businesses can bounce back.
“I do want other businesses to open I think it will be more successful for everyone if we can all come together as a community," Hamilton said.
Willhite said he thinks it's important for protesters to let their voices be heard but reminds protesters that Portland businesses are there to support them. He said when you tear those businesses down, you're tearing the city down.
