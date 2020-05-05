Businesses in downtown Vancouver light up purple in support of hospitality workers

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – In downtown Vancouver, businesses are lighting up purple to honor hospitality workers.
“I just feel like everyone needs as much support as we can. Anything we can do to create a sense of community here, especially now, we’re on board,” said Michael Dines.
Hilton Vancouver put out the call, and 10 businesses were loaned purple lights to join the cause.
The lights will be up through the month.
