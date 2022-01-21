Businesses in Estacada still struggling with Highway 224 closure

ESTACADA, Ore. (KPTV) - It's been more than a year since the Riverside Fire ripped through parts of the Mount Hood National Forest, but local businesses in Estacada are still feeling its impact.
The fire damaged Highway 224 and it has been closed ever since. Luke Spencer, the owner of Clackamas River Outfitters, said this closure has created an economic downturn in Estacada. The city relies on tourism for its local economy, but the closure of highway 224 has kept that cash out.
Spencer said his outdoor recreation store lost about 85% of its winter revenue.
"We do rely on the white-water river boaters, rafters, kayakers, and paddle boarders who are visiting the wild and scenic rivers," Spencer said.
To make up for lost revenue, Spencer said he's moved some businesses online. He also has to cut back on employees to just him and his wife running the store.
“Every dollar and every car counts here," Spencer said. "So not having that has just been devastating to a lot of the businesses here.”
Don Hamilton, a spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Transportation, said a lot of work still needs to be done on Highway 224. Asphalt, signs, and guard rails still need to be repaired. Hamilton said there is still a risk of trees falling on the road.
He also said there is no timeline for when the highway will be open.
"We wish we did. The only thing we can say for certain is we’re not going to get it open again until it’s safe for everyone,” Hamilton said.
For Spencer and other businesses in Estacada, all they can do is wait until the barricades come down.
“I know that they will get it back open at some point and when that happens, we’ll be here to welcome people back," Spencer said.