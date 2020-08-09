PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Riots in north Portland are impacting local businesses in the Kenton neighborhood.
Heidi Drakos, lead bartender at Mousetrap Tavern says she's had to close early multiple nights because of rioters. Like so many others, the bar is already struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Drakos says that as rioters pass by they are destroying property. She says she has seen some of them lighting fires, tagging, taking things, and leaving other things behind.
On Saturday night, Drakos says someone took down all of the bar's social distancing signs that were outside and replaced them with oil paintings.
Drakos says she wants the city to do more to protect businesses and is frustrated that things have gotten to this point.
"It’s that law enforcement can’t do much about this right now. Their lives are threatened, their homes are threatened, their neighbors are threatened, and they can’t even do their job," Drakos told FOX 12.
Drakos says she and her coworkers fear each night what will happen when it gets dark. She says they will have to keep closing down early if the violence doesn't stop.
You can thank the Government Official's of this City and State for allowing this mayhem to continue along with little consideration to businesses to operate. They allow hundreds of people to gather and tear up the city but you can't go to church, have a wedding, a funeral or go to an event. I feel for businesses that are forced to not be able to function and to continue to stay afloat. I say it's political devastation of our city, state, livelihood and businesses.
