PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregonians will once again have to mask up in indoor settings per the new statewide mask mandate that goes into effect on August 13.
COVID-19 cases are on the rise and many people are still looking for ways to get out of their homes but to do so safely. The Botanist in northwest Portland said they haven’t changed their protocols and are keeping things consistent.
The venue is an outdoor one and has an open-air tent to protect people from the elements. In the summer they have misters and fans and in the winter those fans are heated to 160 degrees to keep people warm.
Owner, Robbie Wilson, said even though social distancing and capacity limits were dropped more than a month ago, they’ve kept those in place. They still keep seven feet of distance from chairback to chairback, which is more than the six feet we’ve all become accustomed to. He said people must also make reservations for the live music and events online. He said he wants people to know they prioritize safety and are keeping things consistent even though there is still so much uncertainty.
“We’ve had multiple friends and neighbors come up and tell us that the music we did last year is what got them through the lockdown and whatnot,” Wilson said.
“I mean to us it’s kind of very important that we keep doing these community activities where it brings us together and we’ve tried to just create the ultimate space that will keep us safe no matter what happens.”
Wilson said the biggest concern he and other restaurants have right now is staffing levels and food shortages.
