Businesses in Oregon and Washington getting ready for COVID-19 restrictions to lift

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Businesses are preparing for a big day Wednesday. They are finally able to lift pandemic restrictions in Oregon and Washington. It’s something that many say they’ve been preparing for and they’re expecting to be busy.
Businesses FOX 12 spoke with say they expect things to look just like they did before the pandemic. Of course some will still choose to require social distancing or masks, but others say everyone is welcome at full capacity. At the Matador in Northwest Portland guests will not be required to wear masks and capacity will be back to 100%.
“Tomorrow we’re basically going live. We’re going to be ripping away the social distancing stickers, a full bar top. Super excited about that. Seems like it’s been forever since we had guests at our bar top,” Fabio Fanni said, who is the bar manager.
Across the bridge in Vancouver, businesses are also preparing for Washington to full reopen. Airfield Estates says it’s been having to limit guests for over a year now and they’re ready to get back to a full house.
“Bachelorette trips, bridal showers, mom’s weekends all the things that have more than 6 to 10 people. We’re finally able to give them the space that they want and they deserve,” Danna Warman said, the assistant manager at Airfield Estates.
Washington says it will still require masks indoors for unvaccinated people, so don’t totally get rid of your masks. Some businesses may also still require customers to wear them if they choose.
