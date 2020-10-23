Businesses in Portland's Pearl District look to more outdoor dining space in time of COVID-19

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Businesses in Portland's Pearl District are hoping to get some help from extra outdoor dining space.
Back in August, the city closed down part of Northwest 13th Street from Irving to Glisan to help businesses create more space for customers.
According to one local business manager, the city just decided to extend the closure. Some say it has worked so far, but the future is still uncertain.
"It helped us out a lot in the summer, it was very good, we definitely needed it to stay alive, now, we're facing winter cold times and rain so we'll see how we do," Davide Bricca, resturant manager, said.
According to Bricca, this street closure will last through March to allow businesses to keep up tents and outdoor seating through the winter.
