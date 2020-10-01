PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Pedestrian plazas are popping up across Portland to help businesses keep their doors open and keep customers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The plaza stretching along Northwest 13th from Irving to Glisan, then Flanders to Everett, was shut down to traffic a couple weeks ago, and thanks to the wildfires and poor air quality in the region, people have only recently been trickling back to the outdoor patios. On Thursday night, artists who were cooped up all summer finally got to show off their art again, and businesses were able to welcome additional customers.
The Portland Bureau of Transportation is testing out another pedestrian plaza in the area, with nightlife on Northwest 13th beginning to pick up again.
The pilot program, which blocks traffic and allows restaurants and bars to expand seating into 13th Avenue, is set to expire Nov. 1. Businesses in the area are supportive of the program continuing past that date.
"It’s really given us a lifeline here, in terms of about doubling our seating, which in these times, we need every seat we can get," David Hall, a Two Wrongs Bar partner, said.
Hall says his business has been able to add 16 outdoor table spots.
"Gives us a fighting chance to survive, especially heading into the winter when things are generally slower in the industry," Hall said.
The plazas are also giving local artists a fighting chance, including Shannon Lewis and other "First Thursday" exhibitors who have been waiting all year to get back into the community to show off their art.
"It's lovely to see all of our friends and get to talk to people about the art," Lewis said
Artists will be out at the plaza every Thursday in October, with t he Urban Art Network is celebrating 20 years of First Thursdays in the Pearl. Organizers say they were planning a large celebration that they couldn’t hold this year, and hope to hold in 2021.
Executive Director of the Pearl District Business Association Julie Gustafson said the neighborhood has been working all summer to get the barricades up at the plaza and bring some shine back.
"We’re vibrant, we’re alive, we’re still going," Gustafson said, speaking of the Pearl District.
Business managers and customers in the area on Thursday night said they hope this continues long-term. Some restaurants and bars have discussed putting up tents and heaters in the winter so people can continue to enjoy the outdoor space. That conversation with PBOT and the city is in the works.
"We just would love to see this turn into a pedestrian-only street for a lot longer, not only for the success of the small businesses on it, but for the safety of Portlanders as well," Harvey said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.