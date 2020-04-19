CASCADE LOCKS, OR (KPTV) – Parts of Oregon usually crowded with visitors are instead desolate, and the businesses that rely on those tourists are struggling.
In Cascade Locks, some restaurants have had to close their doors because takeout just wasn’t cutting it, and others aren’t sure how much longer they can hang on.
These are businesses that already spent the past couple years recovering from the Eagle Creek Fire.
Back in 2017, while the Cascade Locks Ale House was closed, owner Shelley James made food for firefighters instead.
They shut down for 17 days while the Eagle Creek Fire burned dangerously close. Two and half years later and they’re still recovering from the financial hit.
“I’ve been telling everybody this is the year we’re coming back, this is the year that it’s finally going to be back to the way it was before the fire, where we’re actually going to have a lot of business and we’ll be not just surviving, we’re going to be thriving again, and then this happened,” James said.
Because of COVID-19 and the stay home order, they’re once again closed for reasons beyond their control, and this time for nearly twice as long with no end in sight.
James said they tried takeout for a while but without hikers and visitors, it just wasn’t worth it.
“Our tiny little town isn’t enough to kind of support a big restaurant,” she said.
Other places are also missing the tourists.
At Brigham Fish Market, the case is mostly empty, and sales are way down compared to this time last year.
“Oh God, it’s a fraction. I would say not even 10 percent. The weather’s nice, people at this point last year were traveling, coming through, fishing, buying our fish, you know, getting ready to go into our busiest part of the year. Now we’re struggling,” said Terrie Brigham, one of the managers.
At this rate, they say they might have to close too.
“It’s such a Catch-22 of keeping people healthy and still trying to survive. I don’t know where the happy medium is,” Brigham said. “Hopefully, we’ll still be here when this is all said and done.”
James said this will be another huge hit for them, but that her restaurant will be able to weather the storm.
“I won’t give up. This is my baby, my blood, sweat and tears, my everything. I won’t give up on it, no way, no way, we’ll get through it,” she said.
