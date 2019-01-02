TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - Businesses in Tigard, Burns and Hines all passed a recent decoy operation by not selling alcohol to minors.
During the sales checks, a minor volunteer will attempt to purchase alcohol from a licensed business to see if workers are checking IDs correctly and refusing to sell alcohol to anyone under the age of 21.
OLCC inspectors or other law enforcement officers supervise the underage volunteers.
The volunteers carry their own legal ID that identifies them as under 21 and they do not disguise their age or lie to encourage the sale of alcohol.
On Dec. 12, eight businesses in Tigard passed the compliance operation by checking the ID of the underage volunteers.
On Dec. 19, an additional seven businesses in Burns and Hines passed the compliance check.
“The OLCC performs alcohol sales checks in an effort to reduce access to alcohol by minors, and reduce underage drinking,” according to an OLCC statement.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.