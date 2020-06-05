PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – City leaders are asking shop owners to help them assess damage done to businesses during Portland’s week of protests in response to George Floyd’s death.
Leaders are asking owners to go online to complete a survey so the city can get a better idea of what these businesses are going through right now.
The survey is provided online by the Portland Business Alliance. The organization says the survey will take about five minutes.
It says answers to the survey will help policy makers understand the impact of the protests to businesses across the community. It urges shop owners to share it widely with business neighbors.
The survey asks questions like what the business’ estimated total dollar value of all physical damage is and how many days it intends to be closed for repairs, or if it will even be able to reopen.
The Portland Business Alliance says the results aren’t all in yet, but so far, businesses collectively are reporting at least $100,000 in damages. If you’re a business owner and would like to take the survey, head to the Portland Business Alliance’s website.
(1) comment
Potland enabled this, Potland is on its own.
