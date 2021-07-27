Businesses left to decide if they will follow county mask recommendations

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – With new recommendations on mask-wearing coming from local and federal officials, businesses are now left to decide what their next steps will be.
Multnomah, Washington and Clark counties, along with the CDC, have issued recommendations that people wear masks while in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status. This is a recommendation, not a mandate.
It has been less than 30 days since Oregon announced it was fully opening and lifting all COVID-19 restrictions.
The recommendations came out as the Delta variant of COVID-19 spreads quickly, mainly among unvaccinated people. Some business owners are now trying to decide what they will do with this information.
“It’s still very new, so I’m still trying to absorb it to decide what actions we’re really going to take,” said Jim Rice, the owner of The Fields Bar & Grill in northwest Portland.
He says the difficult decision will be what to do with his staff. He says they are all vaccinated, and he’s not sure what good wearing a mask will do for them.
“I need to have some discussions with our team and get some feedback from them as to what their thoughts are on this,” said Rice.
Rice said nothing is going to change for customers.
“Customers that are coming in, some are going to want to wear masks, some are not going to want to wear masks, that’s going to be up to them,” he said.
Other businesses are not waiting. Hip Chicks Do Wine posted on Facebook Tuesday that they are back to requiring masks. The business posted that all customers will have to wear masks when not seated at their table.
Folks out and about in Portland Tuesday mostly said they agree with the recommendation from Multnomah County.
“I think it’s really reasonable,” said Juan Flores.
Flores said he has been wearing his mask in public spaces and will continue to do so.
“It was maybe a little premature to take it off in the first place,” he said.
One person who did not want to be identified told Fox 12 that they will absolutely not go back to wearing a mask.
Most people Tuesday did say that they wish everyone who can would get vaccinated. They worry that otherwise, things will continue to go backward.
“Those that are vaccinated may actually start to pay penalties for those that are not vaccinated, and I guess that part I’m struggling with,” said Rice.
Any business that requires a mask will never see a penny from me.
I'll answer your question Jim Rice. It does absolutely no good. You can always check with Dr Falsey and CDC if you want different results every 5 minutes..
To answer your question Jim Rice...the masks do absolutely nothing. I'd say just ask Dr Falsey...but he will change his mind in the next 5 mins..
