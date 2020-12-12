Businesses limp along as COVID closures cripple sales

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - It's been a rocky road for businesses that have spent most of 2020 completely closed, and The Source Climbing Center in Vancouver is no exception.
"That money that comes in the door through those grants, that's money we've already spent," said co-owner and manager Michael Lary.
"It's not tough to run a business - it's not sustainable," Lary said of his months of closures.
Lary said his customers and staff's safety comes first, but it's frustrating that his business gets lumped in with other gyms during Washington's COVID closures.
"When you have a climber who is 40 feet up in the air, and I'm down here, there's a lot more physical distancing then even the guidelines are asking for," Larry said.
He added that his building was designed to allow for maximum ventilation and airflow because of the chalk that climbers need to get up the wall.
"When we're not contributing (to COVID-19 cases) or there's no evidence, we don't see us as being a cause of the problem and as conservative as we've been, I think we can open responsibly," Larry said.
The climbing center has laid off all its employees, and Lary thinks he could probably survive about six more months if they can't reopen.
"We exist because of the staff and because of the community that's here," Lary said.
In Portland, restaurants and breweries across the river - although open -are still struggling without indoor dining.
"We were having a brewery meeting this afternoon today, and we were like, 'what do we make? We don't need any beer right now,'" said head brewer and owner of StormBreaker Brewing, Rob Lutz.
With their distribution lists significantly reduced, StormBreaker continues to live in survival mode: delivering beer, selling merchandise, serving food and drink on their outdoor patio spaces, and even taking their brews international.
"We've been shipping beer to Japan," Lutz said. "We've been looking into selling beer to China, Canada, any avenue we can to keep making beer, keep people working."
But sometimes, even survival mode just doesn't cut it.
Jim and Patty Roberts have been roasting coffee in Portland since the '70s and now are forced to closed one of their beloved shops on Lovejoy Street.
"It's sales just haven't really kept up, so it's a financial decision," Roberts said. "It's a drain on our resources; it's losing more than it's bringing in."
"It hurts because that because northwest Portland is kind of our historic home, that's where our first store was on 23rd Avenue," Roberts added.
Saturday is the last day the coffee shop on Lovejoy will be open, but the future is still uncertain as for the couple's other three locations.
"I know that when (the pandemic) is over, there's going to be a lot of pent-up demand, so many joyful parties and people will want to go out; we just really want to be there when it happens," Roberts said. "I just can't see a landscape with only the big-box companies with the deep pockets and none of the small, more creative, fun businesses out there to support, so we're just hopeful we can be there."
One way Jim and Patty's Coffee is trying to survive is by creating a GoFundMe account. The fundraiser was launched Friday and Roberts said the funds would be used for payroll, rent on building, utilities and other business expenses.
The account has raised more than $3,700 as of Friday night.
"It was a really hard decision," Roberts said of making the GoFundMe. "I think if it was just me and Jim, we might have given up – just let it go. But we have partners who've invested in us, lenders who've believed in us and loaned us money. Of course, we have our employees and all the customers who've supported us for so many years."
