PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Timbers and Thorns fans – the wait is just about over.
After a record long 12 games on the road, the Timbers are finally back home this weekend, and the Thorns are back as well.
Many fans are excited to get back inside Providence Park and see all the new changes after an $85 million expansion project. Businesses nearby say they are more than ready for the return of their teams, the fans and their loyal customers.
“We are so excited. We miss all our regulars who come in for all the games,” said Ashley Sauer with the Cheerful Bullpen.
She says for three months, those big home match crowds that the bar relies on have been missing in action.
“That's a big part of our business, is those big matches,” she said. “We’re literally feet from the stadium.”
Sauer says this away season is a big loss for their sales.
“This place, it’s pretty big. We’re usually shoulder-to-shoulder crazy busy… four and five bartenders on and five severs for those matches,” she said. “If it wasn’t for our Timbers crowd… it would be a lot different in this bar.”
Down the street at The Civic Taproom, it’s the same story.
Inside, there are lots of Timbers scarves and Thorns keepsakes, but no fans.
“If you've ever been here on a Timbers games it's a great time before and after. And it’s just fun and we’ve just been missing that little part of the bar,” said an employee.
It’s a missing piece that will soon be back and better than ever.
The Timbers home opener is this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. taking on Los Angeles FC. The Thorns take on the Chicago Red Stars on Sunday at 3 p.m.
