PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Business owners on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard in Portland recently woke up to find their shops tagged with graffiti.
Surveillance video shows two taggers in action on May 16. They take a look around, and then both get to work, tagging the bar Gold Dust Meridian.
A string of other businesses nearby were also hit the same night, with similar symbols and markings. It’s unclear if they were tagged by the same people in the surveillance video.
“It’s not cool,” said Erich Eisenhart.
Eisenhart is an employee at Wildish Botanicals on Hawthorne.
He said most months there’s going to be something on the shop’s walls outside but added that it hurts a little more during such a tough time.
“We don’t appreciate it at all,” he said. “We’re a small business here.”
“We have our hands full,” he continued.
A post on Gold Dust Meridian’s Facebook page reads that it’s hard enough to be closed with the financial uncertainty of reopening, adding that they’ve spent more than $1,500 to date removing graffiti and trying to keep the building in repair.
The same post asks for the public’s help in identifying the taggers.
“We’re trying to keep places nice for people and customers and it’s not appreciated at all,” said Eisenhart. “I hope this video discourages further tagging; I really do.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.