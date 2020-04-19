CANNON BEACH, OR (KPTV) – Without tourists, Oregon’s coastal communities are taking a hit.
Cities like Cannon Beach and Seaside say for the most part, people are doing what they are supposed to and staying away from the coast.
But businesses like hotels, which rely on beachgoers, are hurting financially.
They say it’s difficult balancing the need for public safety, with their need for an income as well.
Land’s End at Cannon Beach says it’s been a staple in the community and will be able to weather this storm, but sadly, that won’t be true for everyone.
“It is problematic for the entire town, not just businesses. I know city government has begun to notice there is no income,” said Brett Neuer, the general manager at Land’s End at Cannon Beach. “The last thing we want is to open the town up, and have it get incredibly busy, and find out that we created a real health problem for ourselves and our neighbors here on the coast.”
They say they hope the beaches can re-open as soon as it’s safe for the public to return.
