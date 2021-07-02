Businesses prepare for busy 4th of July during first weekend fully reopened

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The 4th of July weekend will also mark the first weekend that Oregon is fully reopened.
Businesses are planning to be busy, even industries that say this would typically be a slow holiday for them.
Oaks Amusement Park is usually a popular destination for the 4th of July for their fireworks show. The park isn’t hosting that show this year, but still says they expect a lot of visitors.
“We expect a sell-out crowd, as it has been to this point. Weekends have been selling out,” said Emily Mackay, the marketing and events director for Oaks Park.
Before the pandemic, the park would see massive crowds for the holiday.
“Normally it’s one of our biggest single days of the year. Normally we can have 15-20,000 people here getting ready for the fireworks,” Mackay said.
In addition to not having a fireworks show, the park will also be limiting guests this year to 2,500 ride bracelets.
“We are still limiting capacity to create a better customer experience., not such long lines, not so many crowds, all of that,” Mackay said.
Still, they say those bracelets will sell out and people should order theirs ahead of time.
And around Portland, businesses say they are preparing for a busy holiday. Restaurants will get to invite crowds back for their first weekend at full capacity.
“We are so excited. Unfortunately we are in a little bit of a pickle as far as we don’t have enough employees to use every table, but I think everyone’s in the same boat,” said Brenda Kallein, the general manager for The Matador in Southeast Portland.
Kallein says she thinks this weekend will be different than other 4th of July holidays in years past.
“I think we’ll be busier than we normally are on 4th of July just because people can actually get out, have dinner and not have to worry about a mask and go to different functions,” she said.
Around Oregon, many counties and cities have also banned the use of fireworks because of the extreme fire danger this year. Restaurant owners think that could help bring in guests on a night that people typically wouldn’t go out.
“I think restaurants that are open still, because we’ve lost a lot to the pandemic, need to prepare to be very busy,” said Kallein.
Business owners also say that people should plan to be patient. The pandemic left many businesses without employees and struggling to hire people back. Kallein says many in the hospitality industry are new and working with an understaffed crew, so people should be patient with them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.