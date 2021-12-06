PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Many businesses are getting ready for a busy weekend as the Portland Timbers host the MLS Cup for the first time. Marathon Taverna sits close to Providence Park and prides itself on being the Timbers go-to bar.

“Oh we are freaking stoked completely stoked!” Jay Anderson, a Marathon Taverna Security Guard, said.

He said this weekend’s game brought in more than 500 fans and they’re ready for even more for the MLS Cup.

“We’ve overstaffed bartenders, cooks and security just to keep everybody safe because you know it is still Burnside,” he said.

If you do plan to go to Marathon Taverna, Anderson said the sooner you get there the better.

“If you’re coming down you might want to come down like two hours early because we do have limited seating,” Anderson said. “This last Saturday we had a line going out the door about a block and a half.”

He also said this is very special for the bar.

“We’ve been here since the 70’s and we’re right across the street from the stadium and we do have a lot of TV’s so not only can you come here afterwards but you can stay here and watch the game in case the game is sold out too,” he said.

Anderson also said it’s nice to bring some positivity back to this area of the city.

“It’s very enlightening, very enlightening considering the shutdown and all that we need something back in this town to bring us back up you know bring the spirits back up,” he said.