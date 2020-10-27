Businesses prepare for possible property damage ahead of Election Night

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Just a week out from Election Day and it's business as usual in the Pearl District. But, flashback to election night 2016 and it was a different story.
People protested throughout Portland caused property damage to businesses after President Donald Trump won the election four years ago. Now, businesses are preparing just in case we see a similar scenario next week.
Mae Pease, a manager at the dispensary Oregon's Finest, said they've already been broken into multiple times this year. They even have boards up on their windows now from a recent break-in.
“It’s been three times related to the protests, really more opportunists," Pease said.
The first time their Pearl District location was hit was when protests first started this summer.
“May 27, it was the first day of the protests and we had some opportunists take advantage of that late, morning 3:30. Then two months later, 60 days later, anniversary so to speak we got another break-in, broken windows as well," Pease said.
With Election Day around the corner, she said they're planning on having some preventative measures in place to prevent any more break-ins and to keep their staff safe.
“We’re in the works of that right now. There’s going to be a metal accordion gate on the inside of the windows, we’re still debating if we want to board up the whole thing," Pease said.
She said they'll even have in-house security as a precaution.
“That’s primarily why the discussion has happened and why we make the decisions that we make is to make the staff feel safe," Pease said.
For now, she said they plan to stay open on Election Day but said they may change their hours if they decide it's not safe.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
