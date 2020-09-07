MT. HOOD, OR (KPTV) - PGE has shut off the power for those living in the Mt. Hood area because of high winds, dry conditions and high fire danger. The severe weather is putting neighbors and business owners on edge.
Ken Gambell owns Brightwood Tavern and said he’s afraid of what his bar could like in the morning.
“That’s the part that scares me, if we get big trees or the power lines are down,” Gambell said.
John Lazarides owns ZigZag Inn and said they didn’t know exactly when the power would be shut off and had been anticipating the shut off all day.
“Just the anticipation for the whole staff is excruciating,” Lazarides said.
PGE shut off the power around 7:30 p.m. The company said because of the high winds and how dry it is out, they didn’t want to take any chances. That shut off left thousands in the Mt. Hood area without power.
“It’s a small price to pay for us to turn our lights off and turn our coolers off and all that than to have a fire that destroys our entire corridor,” Lazarides said.
He said he’s fortunate because he has a generator.
“So my food will be fine, a lot of places don’t so there’s gonna be a mad scramble to save all the perishables or give them away again, like the beginning of COVID," Lazarides said. "We gave away all of our perishables, they had to be given away or thrown away,” Lazarides said.
Unfortunately, Gambell has to shut down.
“If we’re out of power for more than a couple of days, we’re pretty much screwed, we’ve got freezers full of stuff and that kind of thing we’re trying to keep up with,” Gambell said.
Normally, Labor Day would be one of the biggest days of the year, but this year looks a lot different.
“This is normally one of our busiest weekends, and as you can see, we’re empty,” Lazarides said.
Still, they aren’t letting the empty seats and smoky skies get them down.
“Well it’s a bar, we always have good sprits here,” Gambell said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.