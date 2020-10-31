VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV)- Protests have moved into Vancouver following the shooting death of Kevin Peterson by Clark County Sheriff's deputies on Oct. 29.
The marches and rallies have some who live in the downtown area of Vancouver on edge.
"My concern would be violence and people getting hurt on both sides and just the level of intensity that last night was if it exceeds beyond that, it's very unnerving," Mariam Almatrood, works as a hairstylist at Parkwest Studio, said.
She said everyone she works with is leaving early to avoid clashing groups gathering at Esther Short Park.
"My concern mainly is more people getting hurt, more people showing up, more people having altercations," she said. "And my concern is how are we gonna move past this to find common ground so that more people don't end up getting hurt."
Some businesses in the area were damaged on Oct. 30 during demonstrations.
Many have boarded up doors and windows.
Almatrood said she was at the vigil for Peterson. She said it was peaceful until a group of counter-protesters showed up.
"The fact that you would have to come up with a term 'counter vigil' that was just really sad to me, you know as I was hearing the speakers and the family who is grieving," she said. She feels that there is no end in sight for the unrest.
"When is there going to justice for those unlawfully killed by police, and that's what it all comes back to, and I don't really see how we're going to find a balance here," she said.
The Southwest Washington Independent Investigative Response Team is still investigating the shooting.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.