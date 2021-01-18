Businesses worry Inauguration Day will bring protests, violence

Cities across the country, and here in Oregon, are bracing for potentially violent protests leading up to and on Inauguration Day. This has some businesses still on guard after months of demonstrations that have sometimes turned violent. The windows at The Fossil Cartel in downtown Portland have been boarded up since March of 2020.
“It’s been difficult, it’s been pretty depressing that everybody, not everybody, but people are afraid to come downtown, the boards being up on the windows make it very dystopian,” Susan Landa, the owner, said. Landa said she originally put the boards up when the pandemic began because she was worried about break ins.
“I was right there are more burglaries in general so protests or not I’m leaving the boards up,” she said. Landa said fortunately it’s working in deterring thieves and vandals.
“Yeah we also put a metal gate in front of our doors as well,” she said. Landa said it’s frustrating dealing with the hardships of the pandemic and at the same time worrying about her business if protests turn violent.
“It’s definitely getting old for sure yeah I wish things would go back to normal but I mean I’m all for BLM, I think the message needs to be heard for sure,” she said. “In terms of the right-wingers, I don't support that at all, so it depends what the message is, but it is frustrating to be on guard all the time about safety.”
