CORBETT, Ore. (KPTV) - Crews who responded to a brush fire at Multnomah Falls Thursday night have placed the blame on a "busy" beaver.
According to the Corbett Fire District, the brush fire started about 10 p.m. when a tree the beaver was logging fell on a power line that sparked the brush fire.
Corbett responded with 20 fire fighters, two engines, two brush rigs and two water tenders. Additionally, Cascade Locks responded with a brush rig. It took about two hours to get the fire under control.
