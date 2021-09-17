Beaver sparks brush fire at Multnomah Falls

Photo of the tree a beaver was logging that caused a brush fire at Multnomah Falls (courtesy Corbett Fire)

CORBETT, Ore. (KPTV) - Crews who responded to a brush fire at Multnomah Falls Thursday night have placed the blame on a "busy" beaver.

According to the Corbett Fire District, the brush fire started about 10 p.m. when a tree the beaver was logging fell on a power line that sparked the brush fire. 

Corbett responded with 20 fire fighters, two engines, two brush rigs and two water tenders. Additionally, Cascade Locks responded with a brush rig. It took about two hours to get the fire under control. 

