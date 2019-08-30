PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - It's the start of the Labor Day weekend when many people celebrate the end of summer with picnics, barbecues and camping.
Along with road trips, a record number of people are expected to travel by airlines for the holiday this year.
Travel + Leisure magazine, citing a report by Airlines for America, says a record 17.5 million people are expected to fly this year to celebrate the unofficial end of summer.
There are more than 300 fewer daily flights across the U.S. right now because of the grounding of Boeing's 737 MAX planes. But that hasn't stopped people from booking their flights.
Today begins the long #LaborDayWeekend and @flypdx is seeing a lot of passengers go through. No delays or cancellations because of #Dorian #Fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/6LLrVT8GHg— Debra Gil (@DebraGil) August 30, 2019
FOX 12 spoke with some travelers Friday morning at the Portland International Airport.
"It's easy. I don't know if it's going to get busier today, but I'm getting out before the crowds," said one traveler.
"I usually try to stay away from Labor Day weekend - stay home with family and friends, but with the Ducks playing, gotta got to Dallas, right?" said another traveler.
Even with record numbers flying, people can still expect to see area highways with extra traffic.
All state and local law enforcement agencies are urging everyone to stay safe on the roads.
Don't drink and drive, and know when it's time to pull over and rest when you're tired.
