PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Wedding bells are again ringing, as couples plan to finally say “I do” this upcoming season, no matter what.
“Couples that were planning on getting married in 2020 – they just want to get married,” said Nora Sheils, the founder of wedding planning firm Bridal Bliss. “So, following those (COVID-19) mandates, it is what it is.”
The pent-up demand comes as the summer season looks promising, with more and more Americans getting vaccinated and a recent ease on social restrictions.
After a solid year into the pandemic, there’s a sigh of relief for those in the wedding industry who’ve been limping along.
“You have no idea how excited we are to do weddings this summer,” Sheils said, adding that about 85% of her clients last year pushed their weddings to 2021.
It makes for some stiff competition for anyone else trying to plan a wedding for this summer.
“A lot of venues and vendors are fully booked, so (clients) are having to push out a little later or consider a Friday, Sunday or even during the week,” Sheils said. “We have several weddings that are happening during the week this summer.”
Another trend comes with the uncertainty over indoor restrictions: more couples are choosing outdoor weddings.
“That’s kind of our niche,” said Allen Hardin, the owner of Portland-based mobile bartending service Booze Trucks. “We’ve moved a bunch of people from last year to this year and we’re getting a bunch of interest from folks who had to cancel their previously indoor event to an outdoor something for this year.”
All the demand for outdoor venues means fewer options than normal.
“I think a big bottleneck is how many outdoor nice wedding venues there are and they’re starting to fill up, so people are looking for midweek events or private property,” Hardin said.
Booze Trucks will start its wedding season earlier than normal as well, with more events scheduled for April and May.
The wedding season is expected to last longer this year, too.
Sheils said November wedding bookings are way up from previous years.
Other couples are already looking beyond 2021.
“2022 is booking sooner than ever,” Hardin said.
Experts say if you’re still in the process of planning your wedding, reach out to vendors immediately for availability, think creatively and have options.
Sheils also recommends using a wedding planner to help you navigate the process.
“I think the name of the game right now is to just be as flexible as you can,” Sheils said.
“Vendors are trying to be super flexible and accommodate as many people as they can.”
Thinking outside the box can make the process smoother, according to Hardin.
“If you can explore private residence, or if you can explore midweek that’s definitely the way to go if you can’t get the venue you want on the date you want,” Hardin said.
According to Sheils, the smaller the wedding, the easier it is to find a venue, especially an indoor one.
Another trend this year is to keep the wedding guest list down and to use that savings to splurge more on décor, food or alcohol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.