Buy Nothing Project brings communities together through gifting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Prices are higher for really everything right now. However, there is a way to get a lot of what you need or even want, right where you live, and for free.
Carolyn Briggs is an admin of a Buy Nothing Facebook group in southeast Portland.
"The Buy Nothing Project began on Facebook, as using Facebook as a platform," said Briggs. "The concept is that neighbors in a small area have all the resources they need, and they can offer them as gifts or ask for them, or loan or borrow them.”
Briggs said this concept initially started about eight-years ago in the Seattle area.
“Where a woman realized, even though she was on food stamps, at the end of the season, she had lots of fruits and vegetables to give away," said Briggs. "More than she could use.”
“Her thought was, well if I have this abundance and I’m able to offer, then who has abundance that they can offer," she continued.
Briggs said there are groups all over the US, with currently about 75 groups in Portland alone.
The goal is for one person to join only one group, the closest in their area. From there, neighbors can give or ask for just about anything.
"I’ve seen entire weddings, all of the parts of the wedding," said Briggs. "The flowers, the photography, the dress, the location, the minister. I’ve seen people give away cars and large appliances that work."
“I had a neighbor who recently had a baby, and it saved her some steps to have a refrigerator on the same floor, instead of a different floor, so she could store breast milk, and several neighbors were offering her a little many fridge," continued Briggs.
Briggs said it's not all about the stuff though. She loves the Buy Nothing community because she gets to know her community.
“A neighbor wanted help threading a sewing machine and being reassured that she was using it correctly and so I got to meet her," said Briggs. "Another neighbor likes to go for walks and so I meet them."
"I’ve stopped to admire flowers and I recognized something that I’ve given someone that’s out in their garden," continued Briggs. “Things are so rich.”
There's also an app people can join if they're not on Facebook.
To learn more about the Buy Nothing Project, click here.