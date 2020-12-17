TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - Next week, Oregon will begin vaccinating senior citizens living in long-term care facilities and some hope it will be the beginning step toward normalcy.
Summerfield Estates Retirement Community in Tigard says it doesn’t know exactly what day it will be getting the vaccines and is trying to decide who will be the first residents to receive them.
Nanci Foote lives at Summerfield and says she’s excited about the thought of getting back to a normal way of life.
“It’s going to be better when we get the vaccine. I’m excited about that,” she said.
Foote says the pandemic has been difficult for many people inside Summerfield. Many have been missing quality time with their families.
“It’s been hard. There’s been a lot of people who have been depressed. A lot of them have been sad,” said Foote.
However, she says that she thinks this vaccine could be the thing to turn the negative around.
“By golly, normal seems to be coming right around… I know we’re going to have a wonderful new year and by next Christmas, we’ll have a normal Christmas again. At least, that’s what I’m hoping,” Foote said.
Foote says she knows many people are hesitant about getting the vaccine, and she says that includes some people inside of Summerfield. Foote says that she hopes that all the seniors who get the vaccine can show the world just how safe it is.
“I think it’ll make a big difference if we get it. Especially if they see it, they’ll see us doing it and we’ll be just fine,” Foote said.
She says she’s excited for everyone to take a breath of relief once those vaccines roll out.
Long-term care facilities have told Fox 12 that they are trying to reassure their residents that vaccines are safe and that getting vaccinated is an important thing to do.
