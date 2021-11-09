PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – With Thanksgiving right around the corner, AAA is saying holiday travel could be back to pre-pandemic levels. This means crowded airports and crowded highways all over again.

53.4 million people are expected to travel over the holiday -- 746,000 of those being from Oregon. That’s up 13 percent from 2020.= and only 5 percent below the travel levels from 2019.

It’s expected that 90 percent of these travelers will drive with the busiest time being the day before Thanksgiving, Nov. 24 between noon and 8 p.m.

Air travel is expected to see a significant increase as well with more than 4 million people taking to the sky – and increase of 80 percent from 2020. The busiest days for air travel are expected to be Nov. 23 and 24.

The good news for travelers: air fare is down 27 percent compared to last years holiday season.