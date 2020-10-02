PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The never-used Wapato Jail in north Portland, now the Bybee Lakes Hope Center, celebrated its grand opening on Friday.
The space will be used as a transitional housing facility for the homeless. On Friday, officials offered a first look inside of the transformed facility, which has been nearly a year in the making. Helping Hands Reentry Outreach Centers has been working to prepare the 155,000-square-foot building, which has been sitting vacant since its construction in 2003.
In August, the Seaside-based nonprofit symbolically cut the never-used jail’s razor wire along the fence outside, and work has continued at the facility since. On Friday, the nonprofit showed off bunk beds and classrooms, a TriMet bus stop at the end of the road, and plans for a local school to provide educational services.
Starting Oct. 12, the Bybee Lakes Hope Center will open as an emergency shelter with 84 beds. This wasn't the initial plan, but the COVID-19 pandemic sped things up, according to officials.
Alan Evans in the founder and CEO of Helping Hands Reentry Outreach Centers. The outreach center teamed with developer Jordan Schnitzer to transform the jail.
Evans says his approach to helping people is trauma-informed and data-driven.
"We realized that society has taken a problem-centered approach to serving people," Evans said. "And we need to take a person-centered approach to solving problems. You see, we found we can make a difference in people’s lives if we listen to them and their story and help them through those things."
Phase two–adding more beds for longer-term housing and re-entry programs–is set to begin in December, Evans said. A person wishing to enter the Bybee Lakes Hope Center must be referred from a partner agency.
