Bystanders break window, help rescue 3 kids from hot car in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – Three children were rescued from a hot car in Hillsboro Saturday afternoon.
The incident happened just before 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Target along Northwest Evergreen Parkway.
The children – ages 9, 3, and 1 – were left inside a car for about 15 minutes while their mother shopped at the Target.
Police say the mother left the car running with the air conditioning on, but there was a malfunction and the air conditioning had stopped working. The car was also starting to smoke because it was overheating.
The mother came out of the store at about the same time bystanders noticed there was a problem with the car and the children inside.
Police say she was not able to get the car open, and the 9-year-old wasn’t able to open the windows or doors from inside.
Several people in the parking lot then helped break a car window and were able to open a door and get the children out.
Police say the children did not appear to be injured. They were taken to a hospital by private vehicle to be checked out as a precaution.
The mother was cited with a misdemeanor charge of second-degree neglect.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
