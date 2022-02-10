_ C _RY: 80-year-old woman kidnapped by naked man, saved in part thanks to ‘Wordle’

LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. (KPTV) – An 80-year-old woman was held hostage in her own home by a man who was completely naked.

She got help thanks in part to her daughter who lives in Portland and the popular new game “Wordle.”

Denyse Holt likened the experience to a horrifying dream, a bloody, naked man with scissors creeping in the shadows as she slept in bed.

Holt said the man got in bed next to her and then ordered her to take a shower with him.

“Then he said, no, I’m not warm enough. We have to take a bath,” she said.

The two got in and out of the bath leaving Holt’s night gown soaked. The naked intruder then dragged her around the house, disconnecting phones and leaving trails of blood.

The man had gashes from the broken window he used to get into Holt’s home. He then led her to a basement and barricaded it with this chair.

With no windows in darkness, Holt did exercises during her 17 hours in captivity.

“I was doing marching and stretching as much as I could,” she said.

All the while the man was making himself at home as family and friends noticed something was off. Holt’s daughter in Portland saw texts weren’t being read by her mom. There were also no updates on a popular phone game.

"I didn't send my older daughter a Wordle in the morning. And that was disconcerting to her," Holt said.

Friend and family called Lincolnwood police, which led to a hours-long standoff with the man. Family said the SWAT team used a stun gun through a hole in the door to subdue him and take him into custody.

2nd man pleads guilty in alleged 2020 plot to kidnap Whitmer A second man has pleaded guilty in an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Police believe the man is dealing with mental issues and is facing charges including home invasion with a dangerous weapon and aggravated kidnapping.

The terrifying ordeal is something the Holt family hopes others will learn from, the importance of staying in touch with loved ones.