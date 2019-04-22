VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The CEO of C-Tran is speaking out and praising a driver for her actions after the bus she was operating was hijacked in Vancouver on Friday.
Anthony Lybeck, 31, appeared in front of a judge for the first time Monday morning. He is facing charges of first-degree kidnapping and harassment (Class C felony).
Washington State Police said Lybeck got on a C-Tran bus near Northeast Covington and Fourth Plain Boulevard on Friday afternoon. He implied he had a gun and demanded the driver take him to Portland.
C-Tran said that while passengers got on the bus with Lybeck, no other people were on the bus when he made the threats.
Law enforcement used a spike strip in an attempt stop the bus at the north end of the Glen Jackson bridge.
The spike strips were not effective, but the bus entered heavy traffic on the I-205 bridge and officers were able to get in front of the bus and stop it.
Lybeck was then taken into custody.
Shawn Donaghy, the CEO of C-Tran, told FOX 12 the driver did everything she was supposed to do.
"She is doing well, obviously she is a little shook up, I think we all would be. I've been in the business about 20 years, while these things are extremely rare, they would shake anyone up so we are really proud of how she handled the situation on the bus," said Donaghy.
Donaghy said that the driver was able to hit a panic button that then notified dispatch.
"She went back and really focused on her training and tried to control the situation as best as she could, talked to the suspect who was on the bus at the time, and really that is what led to the resolution," Donaghy told FOX 12.
Donaghy also said the driver can take all the time she needs to recover.
C-Tran said it is very thankful for all the work the investigators did, and they were outstanding in helping to resolve the issue.
