'Caesar' the no-drama llama makes appearance in Salem to help raise money for Salvation Army

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) – A big local celebrity stopped by the south Salem Fred Meyer on Thursday delighting kids young and old.
“Caesar" the no-drama llama made an appearance at the front entrance with the Salvation Army.
It was a chance to get a picture or a selfie with Caesar while dropping a few coins in the Red Kettle.
This Christmas season the Salvation Army in Salem has a goal of raising 136,000 through the Red Kettles to help local families in need.
Thursday was Caesar’s one and only appearance, but you can still donate to any Red Kettle through Christmas Eve.