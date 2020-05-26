CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - The plan for Clark County to begin Phase 2 of reopening was halted after a new outbreak of COVID-19 cases.
In the last few months, the owner of Dulin's Village Cafe on Main Street in Vancouver had his reopening plans dashed once again when Washington's Secretary of Health placed the county's request to move into Phase 2 on hold due to the outbreak at a Vancouver food processing facility.
Patrick Dulin has run the cafe for almost 30 years and told FOX 12 that the latest twist is just one more setback in a confounding situation.
"I don’t know what it means. I don’t think anyone else does either. It means we just have to be patient and keep doing what we’re doing," Dulin said. "On the one hand, I would love to open back up because I have a lot of bills for a big restaurant and I’m only doing a takeout window. On the other hand, I know people are scared and they may not come out anyway even if I did open up."
Dulin has safe distancing measures in place and new clean and safety rules. But he still has questions as to how he can best operate in the pandemic that he hopes will finally wind down.
"I don’t know how many seats we can open up when they do allow us to open up, so I don’t know what staff to bring in, what amount of food to buy. I’m just trying to hold on to the last minute because rules keep changing," said Dulin.
With all this uncertainty and all the changing plans, Dulin is still hoping to serve dine-in customers again.
"Well I was hoping next Tuesday, the 2nd. I think I'm still hoping for that," Dulin told FOX 12.
Meanwhile, the state says before Clark County can enter Phase 2 there are a couple other factors to consider related to the outbreak: how well can Clark County take care of these new cases and what's the likelihood of community spread.
State health officials say they will be talking with Clark County Public Health officials this week to answer those questions.
