Caffeine for a cause: Dutch Bros to dedicate profits to help first responders

GRANTS PASS, OR (KPTV) – Dutch Bros Coffee this month will dedicate 100 percent of its profits to help medical first responders.
The funds will support #FirstRespondersFirst, a dedicated giveback program that provides critical supplies, equipment, and resources to frontline healthcare workers.
“We’re honored to help support this fund,” Travis Boersma, CEO of Dutch Bros Coffee, said. “We started this business not just to sell coffee, but to impact our customers and communities in positive ways. We hope we can do that this April and be a light in these dark and difficult times.”
Dutch Bros Coffee is headquartered in Grants Pass and operates in seven western states, including Washington state.
