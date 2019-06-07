Calif. driver suffers medical emergency, dies with dog on Hwy 199 in southern Ore.

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A California man is dead after Oregon State Police say he experienced a medical emergency and swerved into oncoming traffic in southern Oregon.
According to OSP, Keith Jones, 69, of Crescent City, CA, was traveling south on Highway 199 in a black Toyota Prius with his dog when he crossed into northbound traffic and hit another driver in a red Prius.
Jones and the other driver, identified as Carol Woods, 64, of Grants Pass, were transported to Three Rivers Hospital.
Jones was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to OSP. Jones’ dog died as a result of the collision. The extent of Woods’ injuries was not immediately clear.
OSP was assisted at the crash scene by the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.