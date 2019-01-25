PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A California man arrested in northeast Portland last year on sex abuse charges was sentenced to three months in jail.
Jaime Andres Ordonez Calderon, who is from the Los Angeles area, appeared in court Thursday and will also have to register as a sex offender after his alleged crimes, which involved a local minor, according to detectives.
Calderon in late January pleaded guilty to two counts of sex abuse in the second degree; other charges against him, including rape in the third degree, were dismissed.
Calderon, who was 28 years old at time of his alleged crimes, will also have to serve three years of probation and was ordered to have no future contact with the victim.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
