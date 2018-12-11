MEDFORD, OR (KPTV) - A California man was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison Tuesday for trying to sell cocaine in Oregon in exchange for a machine gun, pistols and cash, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon says.
Gonzalo Manzo, 33, of Fresno, California, allegedly coordinated the shipment of a kilogram of cocaine from California to southern Oregon in 2017.
Manzo and co-conspirators attempted to sell the cocaine to undercover agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in exchange for six Colt .38 Super caliber pistols, two Beretta 9mm pistols with silencers, a Glock 9mm machine gun and $21,000 in cash, the attorney’s office says.
Manzo intended for the firearms and cash to be transported back to California, but agents arrested him and his co-conspirators and seized his weapons, according to the attorney’s office.
Manzo pleaded guilty in April this year to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
He was sentenced on Tuesday to 188 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
