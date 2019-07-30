Calif. woman dies, boy airlifted after minivan crashes into ditch off Hwy 22

NEAR GRAND RONDE, OR (KPTV) – A California woman died Monday after the minivan she was riding in crashed into a ditch off Highway 22, according to Oregon State Police.
Eliza Munoz Esquivel, 61, of Ventura, California, was pronounced dead at the scene Monday afternoon.
OSP says the driver of the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica, Rosa M. Mendez, 58, also of Ventura, was driving south on the highway when she came around a sharp corner and lost control. Mendez left the road, hit several signs and landed in a drainage ditch, according to law enforcement.
Esquivel and a 9-year-old boy were passengers in the rear of the van at the time of the crash, OSP says. The boy was flown to Salem Hospital and later transported to a Portland-area hospital; his current condition was not immediately clear.
Other passengers in the van, including Maria Estella Lopez, 54, Isaias Lopez, 68, Romelia Munoz-Esquibel, 48, all of Ventura, were transported by ambulance to Salem Hospital for their injuries.
OSP Monday was assisted by Grand Ronde Tribal Police, ODOT, and Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
