California calls for more healthcare workers from Oregon, other states

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – California is putting out the call for healthcare workers as nursing homes report shortages in the state.
Over the weekend, state officials reported 2,400 COVID-19 cases among healthcare workers alone. Last week in Riverside, California, residents had to be evacuated from one nursing home because workers didn’t come in to care for the patients.
Bobby Labonte is a Tualatin man and a recruiter. He says California is looking for nursing assistants and surgical techs and is waiving certain requirements right now to bring in vital out of state help.
“In Oregon, we've been very fortunate to say the least,” Labonte said. “California, New York, and New Jersey haven't been as fortunate, so they need all hands on deck, if you're available, we want to send you there to help these hospitals and facilities out.”
Nursing home workers also report a lack of equipment, with one worker saying it’s like going into a war with no guns.
