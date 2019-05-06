NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) - A 34-year-old man was arrested on Saturday after police say he threatened a group of people who were watching the Loyalty Days Parade.
At around 12:30 p.m., Newport police officers responded to the report of a disturbance in the 400 block of North Coast Highway.
When officers arrived to the scene, they found two men holding down the suspect of the disturbance, identified as Michael Scott Garrett, of Berkley, California.
During an investigation, officers learned that Garrett approached a group of people and told them he was going to stab them in the head. According to police, Garrett was brandishing a metal pick when he made the threats.
Police said two men who were found holding Garrett on the ground had intervened after Garrett made the threats and detained him until officers arrived.
Garrett was arrested and booked into the Lincoln County Jail on five counts of menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct, and unlawful use of a weapon.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.