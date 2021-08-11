MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies say a man drowned at Scotts Mill City Park in Marion County on Wednesday.
Children were swimming in the water at the base of the falls when they spotted what appeared to be a man underneath the water. The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office Dive Team was able to recover the body of an adult male who has been identified as a 22-year-old.
The name of the victim will not be released until family can be notified.
The sheriff’s office says this is a strong reminder that even with the summer weather, the heavy flow of the water and the waters being very cold, it is still very dangerous swimming in rivers.
