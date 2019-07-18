California man drowns trying to help daughter at North Fork Park in Marion County

LYONS, OR (KPTV) - A California man drowned at North Fork Park in Marion County on Thursday.
Emergency crews were called to the park in the Lyons area along the Little North Fork of the Santiam River at 2:09 p.m.
Witnesses said a swimmer had gone underwater and did not resurface. Before crews arrived, people in the area were able to remove the man from the water.
First responders from the Lyons Fire District and Stayton Fire District took extensive efforts to try to resuscitate the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 29-year-old Baltazar Tellovelasco of Oxnard, California.
Deputies learned Tellovelasco had gone into the water to help his 12-year-old daughter who appeared to be in distress. The girl was able to make it out safely.
Deputies warmed that the water at the popular recreation area remains very cold, swift and can be deeper than anticipated. People are advised to never swim alone, avoid alcohol and marijuana around the river, wear a lifejacket, know how to perform CPR and know where you can call 911.
There is little to no cell phone reception in the North Fork area of the Santiam River. There are two 911 call boxes located on the outside wall of the Elk Horn Fire Station and at the entrance to Salmon Falls Park.
