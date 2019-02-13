EUGENE, OR (KPTV) - A San Diego man was found guilty by a federal jury on Wednesday for traveling with the intent to engage in sex with a minor.
According to court documents, David George Hopkins, 60, of San Diego, California traveled to Portland, Oregon on June 9, 2017 believing he would be able to have sex with a 13-year-old girl named Paula along with her mother, Norma, and her mother’s friend, Ana, with whom he had been chatting online.
However, Hopkins did not know he had been chatting with an FBI Special Agent acting as both Norma and Paula, and with a person using the alias Ana.
Hopkins and Ana began chatting online in 2012, and during one of the conversations, Hopkins talked about having sex with a minor in Peru and sent Ana a photo of what was purportedly him receiving oral sex from a minor, according to court documents.
In Feb. 2017, Hopkins again contacted Ana and they began communicating using Skype and Facebook. During this time, Hopkins disclosed more details about his sexual relations with a minor in Peru. He also claimed to have had similar contact with a minor in Panama.
Concerned by the information shared with her, Ana reported Hopkins to Eugene police who referred the matter to the FBI.
In one conversation, Ana mentioned her fictitious Peruvian friend Norma. Hopkins asked if they could all have sex together. Ana also mentioned that Norma had a daughter named Paula and Hopkins also expressed an interest in having sex with Paula.
Soon, Hopkins began communicating directly with Norma, the FBI Special Agent. The conversation turned sexual and they discussed Hopkins flying to Oregon. In subsequent conversations, Hopkins began asking Norma about having sex with Paula, and, later, began communicating online directly with Paula.
In June 2017, Hopkins flew from San Diego to Portland with the intent to engage in sexual conduct with Paula. He was met and arrested by FBI at Portland International Airport.
A federal grand jury in Eugene on June 20, 2018, charged Hopkins with one count each of attempting to use a minor to produce a visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, attempting to coerce or entice a minor, traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct and transferring of obscene material to a minor.
Hopkins will be sentenced on May 23, 2019.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
