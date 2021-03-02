California man shot and killed while visiting Portland for funeral

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - It’s among the biggest issues gripping Portland: the explosion of gun violence in the city over the last year that is leaving neighbors fearful and angry, streets and parks littered with bullets, and so many people dead with their loved ones hurting.
Promise Marks, of Las Vegas, is left reeling and heartbroken after her 25-year-old son, Curtis Smith, was shot and killed late Thursday night at Farragut Park in north Portland.
“To lose him before he really had a chance to become the man he wanted to be is tragic,” Marks said. “He had a lot of hopes and dreams. He had a lot of talent. He was amazing.”
The father of two little girls doesn’t live in Oregon, according to his mother. Marks said her son lives in Fresno and made the trip to Portland to attend the funeral of a friend who was shot and killed in Arizona.
Marks said police have shared virtually no details about her son’s death with her and she doesn’t know why Smith was shot or whether it was a targeted or random shooting.
“I’m trying to figure out for the life of me why he would have been in a park, in a strange city, that late at night, it just doesn’t add up for me either,” Marks said.
What she does know – losing your only child brings crushing grief.
“The thing that gives me the strength to continue is to remember his laughter, because he had one of the best laughs ever,” Marks said.
She’ll now forever remember her son as silly, funny and magnetic; the kind of person who liked to help others and loved his three-year-old and five-year-old so much.
“That was his world,” Marks said. “He loved his babies and his babies loved him.”
Police so far have not made any arrests in the case or announced a suspect.
As for justice, Marks said that will come at some point but it’s not her focus.
“I know he is with God so the closure for me is already there because he’s in a better place,” Marks said. “We’re just binding together as a family and we’re just going to honor the legacy of his life, joy and his love and laughter.”
A police spokesman told Fox 12 that Smith was the 15th person to die from gun violence so far this year in the city.
There have been about 180 shootings so far in 2021.
