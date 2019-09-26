PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man walking in downtown Portland the night of August 31 snapped photos of a crime in progress. Gary Granger was witnessing a group of teens beating up someone he believes is homeless.
Granger, who’s the community safety director for Reed College, said he wishes he could’ve stepped in, but believed reporting it was the safest way to get help quickly.
“There were four of them. There’s one of me. I’m 60 years old now. I didn’t know if they had weapons or not and very likely would’ve become the second victim,” said Granger.
He dialed 911, but was told police wouldn’t be going after it. The call taker told him he couldn’t make a report on the victim’s behalf.
In the first 911 call, the call taker told Granger, “You don't need to follow them anymore because the guy that was assaulted didn't even call this in, so…"
"Well, he couldn't call it in, he's a homeless guy. He doesn't have a phone,” Granger said on the call.
“I’ll let officers know,” the call taker said.
Granger was unsatisfied with the first call to dispatch, so he tried again, and got the same woman.
“Officers will contact you if the victim calls in. That’s how this works, sir okay?” She said.
“The victim is not gonna call in because the victim’s a homeless person,” Granger responded.
The call taker goes on to tell him he cannot make a report.
“Like I said, if he decides to make a report at that point we’ll have a victim where we will have a crime to pursue okay? They will contact you,” she said to Granger.
“I make the report. I witnessed a crime,” he said.
“You can’t make a report on his behalf,” she told Granger.
“Yes I can. Is there a supervisor working?” Granger asked.
“I can have you talk to my supervisor, or I can have an officer give you a phone call and explain it, as well. Whatever you choose,” she said
“So, I just witnessed four people attack someone in the street. They're marauding around the street right now. They're gonna attack somebody else,” Granger replied.
Portland Bureau of Emergency Communications officials said instead of prioritizing the call as an assault, it was prioritized as an information call.
In that category, an officer doesn’t necessarily respond.
“It wasn’t dismissed. It was handled. It just - some of the procedures that we followed weren’t exactly in line with our bureau policies,” Dan Douthit, the public information officer for the Portland BOEC said. “It was a mistake. It was something that’s been identified as an error through our investigation.”
BOEC officials said the call taker has no history of this type of error. She was not formally disciplined, but instead counseled after an investigation based on the complaint Granger filed with the city.
Several minutes after Granger’s second 911 call, an officer did meet him downtown and took a look at his photos. At that point, the suspects and the man beaten were gone.
“Basically, her response to the end was, ‘I’ve got about an hour left on shift, and I’ll keep my eyes open,’” Granger told FOX 12. He said that wasn’t enough.
Though BOEC officials have admitted the call taker’s error, Granger is still concerned this isn’t a one time mistake.
“I want to lean on it a little to make sure we answer the question of, why was this dispatcher so confident in a wrong answer?” he said.
Portland Police Bureau investigators said the officer searched the area that night and did not find the victim or any of the suspects pictured in Granger’s photos.
So far, none of them have been identified and a victim has not come forward, making the case tough to investigate.
