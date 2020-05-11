PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Humane Society wants to reward you for taking cute photos of your pets.
To compete for a prize, submit your photos for the Best Self-Quarantining Pet through May 29. Prizes include a new mattress or bidet, among other items. Other contest categories include Best Dog, Best Cat, and Best Other Pet.
OHS says one of the winning photos will be featured on the cover of the OHS magazine. All winners and runners-up will appear in a magazine feature story.
The grand prize winner with the most overall votes will receive a gift package containing items donated from OHS partners, including Mitigation Brewing and Portland Puppy Gear.
There is a $10 donation to enter and $5 donation for five votes. All entry and voting donations go directly to help the animals at OHS. OHS hopes to raise $18,000.
The deadline to submit photos is 11 p.m. on May 29. Voting ends at 11 p.m. on June 1, 2020. Enter the contest and view other entries on the humane society’s website.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
